Cleveland's Biitchseat To Release New Album on May 27

The local indie rock act Biitchseat will release its sophomore album, Float, on May 27, and in advance of its release, the band has put out a music video for the tune “I’ll Still Be Thinking of You.”
"The video was another very fun collaboration with our dear friend Connor Hadley (he/they) who was also responsible for our Bathroom and Anti-Depressed music videos,” says singer-guitarist Talor in a press release. “We were super excited and lucky to fly in our dear friend Marvin Dumas (he/they) to be our star for this. ‘ISBTOY’ is essentially about how my personal trauma has caused me to think ahead several steps in social situations, and how that effects (or how I fear it will effect) the relationships I have. I’m constantly worried that my form of thoughtfulness is potentially manipulative, because I am always a couple steps ahead. It’s like, totally normal to treat friendships like a game of chess to protect yourself and get the outcome you want out of them, right? It’s also about how hard I tend to love, and how easily thoughtfulness can turn into being overbearing. These are all things I’m working on!”
The band thought that the easiest way it could portray the concept was through a break-up.
“[In the video,] we see a couple well at the end of their story, and we use colors (blue and red) as a division,” says Talor. “Marvin, all in blue, represents what I wrote about above, and Connor (red) portrays what I always fear the other end of that relationship will be- overburdened, dismissive, and done. Through symbolism (roses, candles, tug-o-war, seasons change, color) we watch the chapter close on the relationship (purple). At the very end, Marvin let’s go and gives Connor back the part of himself that he had been holding on to (lipstick), allowing him to be free of this relationship."
With the album, the band takes the sounds of ‘90s acts such as Liz Phair and the Breeders and tries to build upon those sounds.
