Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single

Hard rock band shot the video in the Warehouse District

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge Bittersweet Revenge. - Courtesy of Bittersweet Revenge
Courtesy of Bittersweet Revenge
Bittersweet Revenge.
The local hard rock band Bittersweet Revenge just released a new music video for “Borrowed Time,” a moody single from its new EP, Forgotten Tales, the second installment of a four-part album.

Local filmmaker Josh Apple shot the video in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, and the band recorded the album at locally based Signal Flow Studios.

“These five tracks include a wide variety of sounds ranging from soft clean tones to hard-hitting rock 'n' roll and heavy fuzz,” reads a press release about the EP.

Bittersweet Revenge will open for Mushroomhead when it plays its annual Halloween show on Oct. 29 at the Agora.

