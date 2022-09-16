Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Cleveland's Blue Winter Releases Sophomore Effort

Local group produced and mixed the release itself

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 10:14 am

click to enlarge The Blue Winter. - Courtesy of the Blue Winter
Courtesy of the Blue Winter
The Blue Winter.
When he was first learning to play guitar, the Blue Winter’s Aaron Troyer
started listening to Led Zeppelin, and that proved to be a formative experience.

“I remember taking guitar lessons and thinking, ‘If I could do guitar stuff like that, that would be the greatest,’” says Troyer, who currently teaches guitar lessons at OTW Music in New Philadelphia in addition to fronting the Blue Winter, which just dropped its second LP, Volume 2. The group has also released a lyric video for the poppy first single, "Never Look Back." “I would try to learn every Led Zeppelin song that I could get my hands on. The music I listened to while growing up ended up being what my parents listened to. It changed when I started finding music that I liked and was just for me. That was a big turning point for me.”

For several years, Troyer played in the band Come Wind. That group toured the region until it dissolved in 2017. He and drummer Ben Roth would form the Blue Winter in the wake of its dissolution.

“We loved [Come Wind], but it had taken its toll,” says Troyer. “I love writing songs. There’s something so inherently cool about what a song can do for people that other forms of entertainment can’t do. I love that stuff. Because of that, me and Ben really wanted to do a project that was a little different from Come Wind.”

Trover wrote about 30 songs and then selected the songs from that pool that would wind up on Blue Winter's  first album, Volume 1, which it released in 2018. Health problems forced the group to take a short break. But last year, they started working on the follow-up to their debut. This time, they decided to produce and mix the record themselves at their own newly opened studio that’s located next door to the place where Troyer teaches guitar lessons.

“We sent the first record to other people to mix and master,” says Troyer. “We mixed and produced every song on this new album. We had some other people do the mastering, but everything on this record is the real sound. There are no modern tricks. If you hear a drum, that’s what the drum sounds like. There are no fake drums. I wanted it to be super authentic. I’m pretty thrilled.  I told someone the other day that it’s very strange mixing your own stuff because you hear every little detail that no one will even care about. It’s hard to know when you’re done. I could mix and produce and add things and subtract things for the next year and not be satisfied. Overall, I’m thrilled with how the songs came out. By expanding my skill level, it opened the door to doing more layers.”

Troyer says he’s continuously writing songs and has started ruminating about the next album. He anticipates a couple of new singles will come out early next year prior to its release.

“Limiting resources can lead to being more creative,” he says. “What’s crazy about modern music is that I can have millions of sounds at my fingertips, but I am thinking about doing an album where I can choose ten instruments and those are the only sounds. I think that would force me to be more creative. I’d be limited but forced to find a way to make it sound cool. I already have it in my mind what instruments I’d like to use.”

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Trending

Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend, Including Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival

By Jeff Niesel

Dirty Honey.

Mushroomhead Percussionist Designing New Haunted House That Opens Next Month in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Promotional artwork for Nightmare Cleveland.

Akron Recording Company To Release Fourth Compilation Featuring Northeast Ohio Artists

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the new Where the Hell is Akron, OH? compilation.

Live Nation To Launch Club Pass Program for House of Blues

By Jeff Niesel

Live Nation's Club Pass program launches next week.

Also in Music

Wynton Marsalis To Kick Off Tri-C’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series

By Jeff Niesel

Wynton Marsalis.

Six Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend, Including Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing Festival

By Jeff Niesel

Dirty Honey.

Live Nation To Launch Club Pass Program for House of Blues

By Jeff Niesel

Live Nation's Club Pass program launches next week.

Ace Frehley Headed to Kent Stage in December

By Jeff Niesel

Ace Frehley.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us