Cleveland's Brian Lisik & Hard Legs To Release Live Album Recorded at the Rialto

[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Mike Farley Media
Brian Lisik and the Hard Legs.
A live album recorded at Akron’s Rialto Theatre on the eve of local singer-songwriter Brian Lisik’s most recent birthday, Hotsy-Totsy!
comes in the wake of
eight previous studio releases that Lisik, a veteran area musician, has released.
For the live album, Lisik and his current minimalist backing band, the Hard Legs — guitarist Robb Myers and drummer Martyn Flunoy (Bizarros) — took inspiration from the local alternative rock scene of the late '90s that included Lisik's previous band, the Giants of Science.
Brian Lisik performs as part of the 10X3 showcase that takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Bop Stop
.
Brian Lisik & Hard Legs celebrate the album's release with a performance at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Auricle in Canto
n. Tickets start at $10.
Brian Lisik & Hard Legs perform again at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Rialto Theatre
in Akron.