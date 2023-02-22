Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Cleveland's C-Level To Play Release Party on March 4 at Grog Shop

Group returns to the venue where it played its first-ever show

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 5:14 pm

click to enlarge C-Level. - Courtesy of C-Level
Courtesy of C-Level
C-Level.
A high-energy, three-piece that plays a blend of funk, punk, reggae, bluegrass and rock, Cleveland's C-Level features singer-guitarist Dave “Ziggy” Deitke, bassist Coda Crose and drummer Pat Boland playing.

While continuing to play live and host livestreams and socially safe fundraisers during the height of the pandemic, the band managed to record its new album, Think 4  Yourself.  Local acts such as the Quasi Kings, Lea Marra and the Dream Catchers, James Muschler (formerly of Moon Hooch) and Cellophane Jane contribute to the album.

"This album is a tribute to the beauty that is the Cleveland music community," says Deitke in a press release. "Throughout the shutdown, in a time that should’ve been the most isolating, we saw people come together and support what they hold dear. We are beyond stoked to get to celebrate our album's release at the Grog Shop, the place where we had our first show."

C-Level plays a release party at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Joint Operation, the Cat's Meow and the Frans open the show. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
