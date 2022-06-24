Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland's Chayla Hope Celebrates Pride Month With New Single

Singer Will Make Live Solo Debut Next Month

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 8:44 am

Chayla Hope.
Lindsey Poyar
Chayla Hope.
Local singer-songwriter Chayla Hope just released her newest single "Falling." Evoking her past as a drag performer, the single arrived just in time to close out Pride Month. Mixed by 10-time GRAMMY Award winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), it’s an ode to the "all-too-familiar feeling of instantly connecting with someone, only to question whether or not to blame it on the alcohol."

"Falling" follows the release of "Love in Lo-Fi." For "Love in Lo-Fi," Old Brooklyn’s Coffee Coffee Coffee created a specialty “Love in Lo-Fi” latte, complete with a QR code to the new single on bedazzled cups. And for "Falling," Rood Food and Pie will feature a vegan strawberry rhubarb called called the "Falling For You."

Recently, Hope was selected to sing the theme song for Care Bears: Unlock the Magic and has numerous features in the show’s soundtrack and merchandise, "embodying its core themes of empowerment, inclusion, and self-understanding through her music," as it's put in a press release.

Hope makes her live solo debut on Friday, July 22, as a part of Greyt Culture's Golden Hour concert series.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
