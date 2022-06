Cleveland's Chayla Hope Celebrates Pride Month With New Single

click to enlarge Lindsey Poyar Chayla Hope.

Local singer-songwriter Chayla Hope just released her newest single "Falling." Evoking her past as a drag performer, the single arrived just in time to close out Pride Month. Mixed by 10-time GRAMMY Award winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), it’s an ode to the "all-too-familiar feeling of instantly connecting with someone, only to question whether or not to blame it on the alcohol.""Falling" follows the release of "Love in Lo-Fi." For "Love in Lo-Fi," Old Brooklyn’s Coffee Coffee Coffee created a specialty “Love in Lo-Fi” latte, complete with a QR code to the new single on bedazzled cups. And for "Falling," Rood Food and Pie will feature a vegan strawberry rhubarb called called the "Falling For You."Recently, Hope was selected to sing the theme song forand has numerous features in the show’s soundtrack and merchandise, "embodying its core themes of empowerment, inclusion, and self-understanding through her music," as it's put in a press release.Hope makes her live solo debut on Friday, July 22, as a part of Greyt Culture's Golden Hour concert series.