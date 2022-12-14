Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Cleveland's Chimaira To Reunite for Two Shows at the Agora in May 2023

Concerts will celebrate 20th anniversary of 'The Impossibility of Reason'

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 9:08 am

click to enlarge Cleveland's Chimaira To Reunite for Two Shows at the Agora in May 2023
Courtesy of the Agora
Shortly after forming in 1998, local metal band Chimaira signed a deal with Roadrunner Records that effectively launched the group's career. It achieved national and international fame with 2003's The Impossibility of Reason, an album that’s every bit as heavy as anything by Slayer or Metallica.

The group was on Ozzfest in 2003 and joined the European Road Rage tour that same year. Even after parting ways with Roadrunner in 2006, the band was still a major draw on the metal circuit and its albums still sold well.

The group has just announced it'll reunited in 2023 for a two-night stand on May 12 and 13 at the Agora. The shows will celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Impossibility of Reason. Integrity and State of Conviction will open the first night; Ringworm and Solipsist will join the bill on the second night.

An artist presale for the Chimaira concerts at the Agora begins today at 10 a.m. with the code TIOR20. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.  Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Blue Lunch's Latke Christmas Party Returns to Beachland on December 25

By Jeff Niesel

Blue Lunch.

Cleveland's Language To Play Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

By Jeff Niesel

Language.

Irish Tenors 25th Anniversary Tour Coming to Cleveland in March 2023

By Jeff Niesel

The Irish Tenors.

Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023 Stopping at House of Blues in March

By Jeff Niesel

Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023 Stopping at House of Blues in March

Also in Music

Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023 Stopping at House of Blues in March

By Jeff Niesel

Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023 Stopping at House of Blues in March

Irish Tenors 25th Anniversary Tour Coming to Cleveland in March 2023

By Jeff Niesel

The Irish Tenors.

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Grand Funk Railroad.

Live Nation Offers Lawn Pass for 2023 Concerts at Blossom

By Jeff Niesel

Live Nation Offers Lawn Pass for 2023 Concerts at Blossom
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us