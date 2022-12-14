Cleveland's Chimaira To Reunite for Two Shows at the Agora in May 2023

Shortly after forming in 1998, local metal band Chimaira signed a deal with Roadrunner Records that effectively launched the group's career. It achieved national and international fame with 2003's The Impossibility of Reason, an album that’s every bit as heavy as anything by Slayer or Metallica.
The group was on Ozzfest in 2003 and joined the European Road Rage tour that same year. Even after parting ways with Roadrunner in 2006, the band was still a major draw on the metal circuit and its albums still sold well.
The group has just announced it'll reunited in 2023 for a two-night stand on May 12 and 13 at the Agora. The shows will celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Impossibility of Reason. Integrity and State of Conviction will open the first night; Ringworm and Solipsist will join the bill on the second night.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]