Cleveland's Cloud Nothings to Release 10th Anniversary Pressing of 'Attack on Memory'

Reissue will arrive in January

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge Cloud Nothings. - DANIEL TOPETE
Daniel Topete
Cloud Nothings.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary their 2012 album, Attack on Memory, local indie rockers Cloud Nothings have just announced they'll put out a special limited edition pressing of the album with bonus material.

Pressed on sky blue vinyl and housed in a foil jacket with all new colorized artwork, the anniversary edition includes two bonus flexi 7-inches featuring two never-before-released tracks, "You Will Turn" and "Jambalaya," both of which come from the original studio sessions at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio. The bonus tracks are exclusively available with the LP. The reissue will also include a copy of Albini's "Fluffy Coffee" recipe.

In the wake of the album's release, Cloud Nothings toured North America, Europe, Israel, Australia and appeared at festivals such as Coachella, Laneway Festival and Fuji Rock Festival. The band also made its debut television appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, performing the track “Stay Useless." Brooklyn Vegan named it one of the best 100 albums of the decade.

The LP arrives on Jan. 20. Pre-orders for the 10th anniversary edition of the Cloud Nothings album Attack on Memory begin today.

