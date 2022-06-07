Cleveland's Forecast to Headline Juneteenth Event at the Walt

click to enlarge Courtesy of the City of University Heights. Forecast.

The inaugural University Heights Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Walter Stinson Community Park.Performers will include Forecast, the Cleveland Corral Choir, DJ Marcus Alan Ward, poet Raja Belle Freeman, and dancers from Nova’s Performing Arts Center. There will be a history presentation from Cleveland Municipal Court Jude Charles L. Patton, Jr., and a Juneteenth Fashion Show from New York’s Fashion for All Foundation.WKYC’s Kierra Cotton will serve emcee for the event and food trucks such as the Dawg Bowl Cajun Cuisine truck will be on hand.Last year after Juneteenth became a national holiday, University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan called for the establishment of a Citizens Committee to plan for an annual celebration. Geoff Englebrecht, the city’s Director of Housing and Community Development, helped organize the University Heights celebration.“For both visitors and residents, I am hoping they are both educated and entertained during the event,” Englebrecht says in a press release. “The Juneteenth Celebration will help showcase University Heights as a great place to visit, and will give residents something they will be able to enjoy and look forward to every year.”Forecast, a local band that plays a mix of jazz, funk, rock, reggae and pop, will headline the event. The band has headlined across the region, and has served as the house band or the Cleveland Cavaliers and the stage band for the regional Emmy AwardsThis year, Juneteenth falls on Father’s Day, and Englebrecht says the overlap works out well.Instead of just grilling out at home, bring your dad to Juneteenth,” he says. “It’s a family-friendly event that everyone will enjoy.”The Walt is located at 2301 Fenwick Rd. in University Heights.