Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May

Just this week, the local punk band Heart Attack Man announced the Freak of Na-Tour, its upcoming North American headline run. The month-and-a-half long tour features special guests Arm’s Length, Super American and Photocopy, and the trek concludes with a July 1 show at Mahalls 20 Lanes in Lakewood.“We’re so excited to embark on the Freak Of Na-Tour!” says frontman frontman Eric Egan in a press release. “With how busy and incredible last year was, we’re eager to get back out on the road and make this year even crazier with our upcoming album. These shows are gonna be next level, so don’t miss it!”, on May 26. Last week, the group released the album’s lead single and title track.“The [album’s] overarching theme is growing up,” says Egan. “I spent my entire 20s just feeling completely out of place. It was like I hadn’t found my people yet. In early adulthood, I went through a lot of shit mentally. With, I’m embracing the fact I don’t know what the hell I’m doing, but it’s okay.”Egan co-wrote the title track with Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects.“The record started to become its own thing after we wrote that song,” Egan recalls. “There’s an overarching method to all of the madness. Musically, we’re leveling up. We allowed ourselves to grow. I’ve grappled with complex feelings of isolation, loneliness, and freakiness, and it’s an up-and-down rollercoaster. In the end, you need to hold on and trust the process. If I was talking to myself ten years ago, I was in a completely different place. It’s better now. Things do work out. For us, this is a new start, and I’m happy about it.”