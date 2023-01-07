Cleveland's Hooked Like Helen Releases Cover of Tori Amos's 'Winter'

click to enlarge Rat Majesty Hooked Like Helen.

The Milan, OH-based pop duo Hooked Like Helen — husband-and-wife Jon and Nikki Stipp — recently attracted the attention of the folks at TKO Records (Robby Krieger, Living Colour, Dave Davies of the Kinks), who signed the group.Currently working on new material with several well-established producers in Nashville, including Skidd Mills (Skillet, Saving Abel) and Noah Henson (Pillar, Brantley Gilbert), the band has been releasing singles leading up to a new album.On the heels of their recent single “Streamers and Balloons,” Hooked Like Helen has just released a cover of the Tori Amos tune “Winter."“With the piano in place, we wanted to bring a modern feel to the vocal delivery,” says singer Stipp in a press release about the cover, which includes an accompanying video.