Cleveland's Hooked Like Helen Releases Cover of Tori Amos's 'Winter'

The Milan, OH-based pop duo Hooked Like Helen — husband-and-wife Jon and Nikki Stipp — recently attracted the attention of the folks at TKO Records (Robby Krieger, Living Colour, Dave Davies of the Kinks), who signed the group.
Currently working on new material with several well-established producers in Nashville, including Skidd Mills (Skillet, Saving Abel) and Noah Henson (Pillar, Brantley Gilbert), the band has been releasing singles leading up to a new album.
On the heels of their recent single “Streamers and Balloons,” Hooked Like Helen has just released a cover of the Tori Amos tune “Winter."
“With the piano in place, we wanted to bring a modern feel to the vocal delivery,” says singer Stipp in a press release about the cover, which includes an accompanying video.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]