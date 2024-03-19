Cleveland's Houdini's Code Releases Years-in-the-Making Debut Album

click to enlarge
Houdini's Code.
This week, on what would’ve been Harry Houdini’s 150th birthday, Cleveland rockers Houdini's Code will release their debut album, Escape
. The band — singer-guitarist Kevin Cedar, singer-guitarist Shawn Davis and drummer Ryan Michael Paull — formed seven years ago and began working on the album at that point.
The tragic passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022 inspired them to finish the album.
“All of the songs were recorded in makeshift studios ranging from basements to one-bedroom apartments and even a shed without running water,” reads a press release about the album.
The group has released five singles from the Escape
, all of which have received airplay on local radio stations.
The latest single, "Escape," premiered last week on 107.3 FM.
On Sunday, the entire album will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and most streaming platforms.
You can also purchase the new album on the band’s website.
