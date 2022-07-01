Cleveland’s Idle Minds Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

"'Halo' is a song that I think a lot of people can connect with," says singer Trevor Stout. "It describes a vulnerable state of being so open and comfortable with someone. I think we need that right now. [It's about] the ability to let go and let ourselves be loved. We’re just making the kind of music that we like to listen to, and I think that’s pretty cool.”
Cleveland-based Steve Perrino produced and recorded the song, and David Caplinger mixed it at Soothsayer Audio.
The group has also put out an accompanying music video shot by Dan Cornelius and Geno Oradini at In Bloom Productions, and the band aims to put out a "reimagined" version of the song next month.
