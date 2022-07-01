Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland’s Idle Minds Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

New song comes in advance of upcoming show at Mahall's

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Idle Minds. - COURTESY OF IDLE MINDS
Courtesy of Idle Minds
Idle Minds.
A five-piece guitar-driven band that revels in delivering heavy punk riffs, catchy melodies, thoughtful lyrics and what it refers to as a “dark atmosphere,” the local group Idle Minds has just released its latest single, “Halo.”

"'Halo' is a song that I think a lot of people can connect with," says singer Trevor Stout. "It describes a vulnerable state of being so open and comfortable with someone. I think we need that right now. [It's about] the ability to let go and let ourselves be loved. We’re just making the kind of music that we like to listen to, and I think that’s pretty cool.”

Cleveland-based Steve Perrino produced and recorded the song, and David Caplinger mixed it at Soothsayer Audio.

The group has also put out an accompanying music video shot by Dan Cornelius and Geno Oradini at In Bloom Productions, and the band aims to put out a "reimagined" version of the song next month.

Idle Minds perform with Tuskie and New Vision on Thursday, July 28, at Mahall’s in Lakewood.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues
Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022

Everything We Saw at Larchmere Porchfest 2022
Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Photos From 2022 Tri-C JazzFest's Opening Night Concert Featuring Anthony Hamilton

Trending

New Book on Speak In Tongues, the Legendary Cleveland DIY Venue, Out Next Week

By Vince Grzegorek

New Book on Speak In Tongues, the Legendary Cleveland DIY Venue, Out Next Week

WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

By Jeff Niesel

WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

Band of the Week: Malan the Artist

By Jeff Niesel

Malan the Artist.

Jack Johnson Reschedules Tonight's Blossom Show Due to Covid

By Vince Grzegorek

Jack Johnson

Also in Music

Ty Segall & Freedom Band Put On Loose Cleveland Show at the Agora

By Eric Heisig

Ty Segall & Freedom Band Put On Loose Cleveland Show at the Agora

New Book on Speak In Tongues, the Legendary Cleveland DIY Venue, Out Next Week

By Vince Grzegorek

New Book on Speak In Tongues, the Legendary Cleveland DIY Venue, Out Next Week

WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

By Jeff Niesel

WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

Jack Johnson Reschedules Tonight's Blossom Show Due to Covid

By Vince Grzegorek

Jack Johnson
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us