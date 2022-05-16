Cleveland’s Iron Bison To Release New EP on Friday

On Friday, the local three-piece metal/punk act Iron Bison will release Sheila, the second album in a three-album trilogy. The follow-up to 2020’s Juxtaghost, Sheila includes three new original tunes and one cover/mashup.
“The grit, weight, and attitude of 2020’s Juxtaghost are all alive and well in Sheila,” reads a press release about the EP. “But in the time that’s passed since (thanks in most part to the pandemic), Iron Bison and their associates have learned a thing or two. Sheila delivers pure, off-the-leash Iron Bison,with a rock-solid improvement to production value.”
That improvement in production value comes courtesy of Chris DiCola and Jake Pastor, who handled recording and mastering, respectively, at locally based Signal Flow Studios. The band also worked with mixing engineer Will Killingsworth of Dead Air Studios in Western Massachusetts to bring "a new shine to the aggression and edge of Bison’s sound."
The final release in the trilogy is due this summer.
