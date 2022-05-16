Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland’s Iron Bison To Release New EP on Friday

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 8:41 am

click to enlarge Iron Bison. - COURTESY OF IRON BISON
Courtesy of Iron Bison
Iron Bison.
On Friday, the local three-piece metal/punk act Iron Bison will release Sheila, the second album in a three-album trilogy. The follow-up to 2020’s Juxtaghost, Sheila includes three new original tunes and one cover/mashup.

“The grit, weight, and attitude of 2020’s Juxtaghost are all alive and well in Sheila,” reads a press release about the EP. “But in the time that’s passed since (thanks in most part to the pandemic), Iron Bison and their associates have learned a thing or two. Sheila delivers pure, off-the-leash Iron Bison,with a rock-solid improvement to production value.”

That improvement in production value comes courtesy of Chris DiCola and Jake Pastor, who handled recording and mastering, respectively, at locally based Signal Flow Studios. The band also worked with mixing engineer Will Killingsworth of Dead Air Studios in Western Massachusetts to bring "a new shine to the aggression and edge of Bison’s sound."

The final release in the trilogy is due this summer.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Trending

New Basement Live Music Venue Opens in Euclid’s Paradise Island Saloon

By Shawn Mishak

Chris McHugh.

Men at Work Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in August

By Jeff Niesel

Men at Work.

Cleveland’s Vigatron To Release Companion Piece for Latest Album, 'Whorer Stories'

By Jeff Niesel

Vigatron.

Peach Pit To Play House of Blues in September

By Jeff Niesel

Peach Pit.

Also in Music

Peach Pit To Play House of Blues in September

By Jeff Niesel

Peach Pit.

Men at Work Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in August

By Jeff Niesel

Men at Work.

Shins To Bring 'Oh, Inverted World' Anniversary Tour to Agora in September

By Jeff Niesel

James Mercer.

Alex Lahey Rocked Mahall’s Last Night and It's Your Loss You Weren't There

By Eric Heisig

Alex Lahey Rocked Mahall’s Last Night and It's Your Loss You Weren't There
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us