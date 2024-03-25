Cleveland's Kultures Releases First Single from Forthcoming Full-Length

Group will release an accompanying music video in April

By on Mon, Mar 25, 2024

click to enlarge Kultures. - Courtesy of Kultures
Courtesy of Kultures
Kultures.
This week, the Cleveland group Kultures will release "Ruthless," the new single from its sophomore album, Dreamstacks.

“This track ventures into the dark and addictive nature of an unhealthy relationship and the relentless battle with our own subconscious,” reads a press release about the tune. "'Ruthless' explores themes of awareness and addiction, portraying the intense gravitational pull of a toxic love and the cyclical struggle of seeking escape only to be drawn back in. The song delves into the harsh reality of confronting one's own shortcomings and the impact they have on those we love."

"With 'Ruthless’, I wanted to shed light on the darker aspects of human emotion and the complexity of our inner worlds," states band leader Justin Miller. "This song is an anthem for anyone who has ever felt ensnared by their own desires or trapped in a cycle of dependency and longing. It's about the painful yet powerful journey towards self-awareness and the hope for freedom from our own destructive patterns."

"Ruthless" explores the torment of trying to untangle oneself from the "web of an all-consuming love and the internal voices that feed our doubts and fears."

The accompanying music video that premieres on April 12 promises to "visually articulate the song's themes, offering a stark portrayal of the emotional struggles we all face."

Dreamstacks is scheduled for release in its entirety on Sept. 6.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
