Cleveland's Language To Play Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

click to enlarge Courtesy of Language Language.

A self-described pysch punk band, the Cleveland group Language — Jordan King (guitar, vocals), Maureen Joyce (drums, vocals) and Austin Kaufman (bass, vocals) — formed during the pandemic's early days.“The record is filled with fuzzed out guitars and fury from beginning to end while King's lyrics paint images of seven-headed dragons, Stanley Kubrick, and an inescapable, never-ending flood of content," reads a press release about the album. "But beneath the grit of these nine songs, Language demonstrates a love for melody, head-bobbing grooves, and hope for the future—at least as far as rock 'n' roll in Cleveland is concerned.This past July, the band performed the song “Cut Teeth” off the record for a live session with EarthQuaker Devices.