Cleveland's Language To Play Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

A self-described pysch punk band, the Cleveland group Language — Jordan King (guitar, vocals), Maureen Joyce (drums, vocals) and Austin Kaufman (bass, vocals) — formed during the pandemic's early days.
“The record is filled with fuzzed out guitars and fury from beginning to end while King's lyrics paint images of seven-headed dragons, Stanley Kubrick, and an inescapable, never-ending flood of content," reads a press release about the album. "But beneath the grit of these nine songs, Language demonstrates a love for melody, head-bobbing grooves, and hope for the future—at least as far as rock 'n' roll in Cleveland is concerned.
