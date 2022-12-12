Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Cleveland's Language To Play Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

Group recorded its debut album at Akron's Electric Company studio

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 10:07 am

click to enlarge Language. - Courtesy of Language
Courtesy of Language
Language.
A self-described pysch punk band, the Cleveland group Language — Jordan King (guitar, vocals), Maureen Joyce (drums, vocals) and Austin Kaufman (bass, vocals) — formed during the pandemic's early days.

Language has just announced that it’ll release its self-titled debut LP on Friday. The band recorded the album live to tape in a single day at the Electric Company in Akron.

“The record is filled with fuzzed out guitars and fury from beginning to end while King's lyrics paint images of seven-headed dragons, Stanley Kubrick, and an inescapable, never-ending flood of content," reads a press release about the album. "But beneath the grit of these nine songs, Language demonstrates a love for melody, head-bobbing grooves, and hope for the future—at least as far as rock 'n' roll in Cleveland is concerned.

This past July, the band performed the song “Cut Teeth” off the record for a live session with EarthQuaker Devices.

Language will play a release party with Red Devil Ryders and Moth Cock at 9 p.m. on Friday at the Happy Dog.
