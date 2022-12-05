Cleveland’s Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers to Release Holiday EP

Courtesy of Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers
Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers.
that they recorded at Cleveland's Superior Sound studio. The four-track EP has three new original holiday songs and one cover. To celebrate the EP’s release,
in Cleveland Heights with the Morning Bird and the Sugar Mules.
Marra wrote two songs on the album, and this is the first release by the Dream Catchers featuring an original song written and sung by singer-songwriter Missy Long.
The new EP also features the band’s new lineup. In addition to Marra, the band now includes mandolin player Josh Bailey, singer and banjo player Chase Franklin, and bassist Spencer Paul.