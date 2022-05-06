Cleveland's Luca Mundaca To Join Contemporary Youth Orchestra For Brazilian-Themed Concert

Courtesy of CYO
Luca Mundaca.
Cleveland-based singer/songwriter Luca Mundaca will join Contemporary Youth Orchestra (CYO) on Saturday, June 4, at Cuyahoga Community College’s Metropolitan campus for Drops of Color, a night of music featuring renditions of her songs as well as music from Brazil’s Antônio Carlos Jobim.
“CYO students will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet and rehearse with
Ms. Mundaca over the five weeks before the performance,” says Kristopher Morron, CYO Music Director and Conductor, in a press release. “Collaborating with professional composer/performers like Luca is just the kind of unique music-making experience we’re passionate about providing.”
Jobim was a Brazilian composer, songwriter and singer whose work celebrates Brazil and "a passion for the natural world," as it's put in a press release. Considered by many to be the "father of bossa nova,” he merged Brazilian music with jazz to create a new sound that achieved great popularity in the 1960s.
CYO will perform four of his works written specifically for orchestra. The rarely presented compositions come from the Latin Grammy-winning album Symphonic Jobim
.
Arranger, producer, conductor and orchestrator Rob Moose and Morron will work with the students on special musical arrangements of Mundaca’s songs.
The concert will be livestreamed to reach Luca's international audience.
Tickets to Drops of Color
are on sale now.