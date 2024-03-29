Cleveland's Maura Rogers & the Bellows To Release Live EP

Courtey of Maura Rogers & the Bellows Maura Rogers & the Bellows.

Currently part of the Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future Accelerator Program, the local act Maura Rogers & the Bellows just released "Anything at All," the first single and music video, from its upcoming live EP."The live EP showcases the vibrant harmonies and exhilarating leads between the accordion and electric guitar that audiences have come to love when experiencing the evolved sounds of MR&B's live performance," reads a press release about the track."Anyone struggling to make sense of loss will immediately connect to the universal message of 'Anything at All.'"Funded through private donations, the new Accelerator Program with Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future focuses on giving rising local bands in-depth industry support.The live EP was recorded and mixed locally by David Kennedy and mastered by John Naclerio.