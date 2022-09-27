Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Cleveland's Minus the Alien to Release New EP in November

Rapper addresses various social issues on the upcoming album

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022

Akron-based rapper Minus the Alien just announced that he'll release his new EP, I Come in Peace, a 7-song journey about an alien who "comes to earth with good intentions but becomes engulfed in a web of negative human experiences," on Nov. 11.

Nate Vaill recorded, mixed and mastered the album at Just a Dream Studios/Rialto Theater located in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood. The album features female artist La Butterfly, a local neo-soul and hip-hop artist who also happens to be Minus the Alien’s fiancé, and  gospel and R&B artist/musician Ron Law.

"The lead off single, 'My Story,' featuring Ron Law and produced by Kenneth English, is based on real trauma I experienced as a child and young man, which caused a lot of depression and anxiety throughout my lifetime," says Minus the Alien in a press release. "You never know what a person is going through. The pandemic slowed the world down which gave me the opportunity to focus on healing and self love. 'My Story' is by far the most vulnerable I've been on record at the same time therapeutic with the recent passing of my father. It’s ultimately about encouraging people not to give up or suppress their emotions , no matter what you’ve been through or if you’ve had a toxic relationship in your past, like me. I want to be a witness that love is always going to prevail.”

A video for that single that Daymon Griffin and Minus the Alien directed came out during the summer. The video tells a story of a 12-year-old pre-teen protecting his mom against the verbal and physical abuse of an alcoholic drug addicted ex-boyfriend; it’s a visual story that matches the tone of the song.

Formerly known as A-Minus, Minus the Alien says he uses his platform to speak on social issues that oppress people.

"And at the end of the day, he said he wants his music to be seen as creative in its presentation of real issues, while also being digestible and motivational," reads the press release about the new EP. "His passion, unique voice, abstract lyrics, catchy hooks, soulful harmonies and vocal arrangements sonically provide a formula that can be embraced by all ages."

OkayPlayer.com recently named Minus, the founder of a grassroots non-profit organization called Alien Arts, Inc., which teaches youth about the positive side of hip-hop culture, as one of the 2021 top ten Akron rappers.

“I know how music affects our youth,” he says. “They believe stuff word-for-word. I don’t want my music to ever misguide them and encourage them to get involved in violence and drugs like a lot of other hip-hop music does."

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
