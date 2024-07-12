Cleveland's Post Saga To Play EP Release Show on July 27 at Trellis Rooftop

Courtesy of Post Saga
Post Saga.
The Cleveland indie rock act Post Saga just announced that it'll release a new EP, Circles
, at the month's end. The songs on this new record are some of the first songs that members have written in about two years.
“We had taken a sort of break early 2023 and came back together, and these songs just sort of fell into our lap,” says singer Danna O'Connor in a press release. “My bandmates challenged me to write lyrics that had to do more with myself and introspective topics. This ranged anywhere between patterns of self, loneliness and, of course, some variation of love. I am typically used to writing songs about other people as I found writing about myself is incredibly vulnerable and difficult. It was nice to actually be able to be more raw on this EP with my lyrics and experiment.”
The group initially planned to release only four songs but just recently decided to add a fifth track, “Up in the Air.”
“This is a very Turnover-esque sound with a more pop indie vibe,” says O’Connor of the additional track, referencing the indie rock act. “I was inspired after a Turnover show and wrote this song in about five minutes. This song is a perfect compliment and yet, different from the rest of the songs on the album."
Post Saga will play a release show on Saturday, July 27, at Trellis Rooftop at Studio West
in Lakewood. The Labra Bros. and Marcus Smith will open. The group will also perform as part of BACK TO BLACK, an Amy Winehouse tribute, on Aug. 6 at the Beachland Ballroom
. In the fall, Post Saga plans to embark on a regional tour with the local group MOOKY.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed