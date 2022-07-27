Cleveland's Psych Punk Band Language to Release Debut Album

Cleveland psych punks Language, a three-piece that began playing together during the early days of the pandemic, features Jordan King (guitar, vocals), Maureen Joyce (drums, vocals) and Austin Kaufman (bass, vocals), has just announced it'll release its debut album, Man Must Make Peace with His World, this week.
The group recorded it at King’s home in March of 2020.
“I was living in Kent, and I had little to do beyond anticipate the world collapsing,” says King in a press release about the album. “It’s very much a paranoid, moment-in-time sort of record. I wrote and recorded all the tracks myself because we were all pretty shut-in at the time. I tracked it and then quite honestly put it on the shelf with no plans to release it. It was such a tense time, summer 2020 and then the election cycle in the fall, that it didn’t feel right to try to add to the noise of the year."
It wasn’t until this spring that the band felt like it was time to move forward with it. Jake Schott (guitarist and singer in Akron band Roid Rage) tracked saxophone on "She Told Me Not to Worry," and Robert Keith, who runs the Electric Company recording studio in a converted hospital in Akron, tracked bass on "Zero Is the Number" and also helped remix the record.
In June, the band cut a follow-up record in a day with Robert Keith at the Electric Company in Akron. That album will come out in the fall.
“That’s closer to our sound when we play live, which is higher energy, more punk,” says King says of the follow-up album.
The band will perform at EarthQuaker Devices’ annual EarthQuaker Day’s Eve at Musica in downtown Akron on Friday, Aug. 5.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]