Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Cleveland's Rob Kovacs Releases Single for Virtual Reality Game Soundtrack

The complete soundtrack arrives on January 27

By on Mon, Jan 16, 2023 at 11:51 am

click to enlarge Rob Kovacs. - Courtesy of One In a Million Media
Courtesy of One In a Million Media
Rob Kovacs.
Local composer, pianist and singer-songwriter Rob Kovacs just released the single “Star Forge” off the upcoming virtual reality game soundtrack, Straylight, which he entirely scored and engineered.

“’Star Forge’ is an immersive, sound-swirling, warm, chill synth-wave track that elicits feelings of wonder, exploration and endless possibilities,” reads a press release about the album. “Inspired by the abstract and brilliant world of the revolutionary VR experience, this song utilizes a retro Prophet 5 synth and runs it through modern technology to create a sound unlike anything out there currently. ‘Star Forge’ follows a simple AB form that loops and was one of the few songs that wasn't written with any particular level in mind, but rather the game as a whole. The production's tone is expansive and unlike anything a player or listener has ever heard before."

Kovacs offers that this work is “the perfect feeling for the second level of Straylight, as the player begins to experience this new abstract world unfolding before them.”

“This is the first track I made for Straylight where I finally felt, ‘Yes! This is the sound I’m going for!’” he says.

The soundtrack consists of 10 progressive synthwave tracks, featuring long-developing melodies that require multiple listens, ideal for songs that may be looping multiple times. Harmonically, Kovacs makes heavy use of "mode mixture" and progressions — a feeling that is mirrored by gameplay where there is no ground.

Developed by Dr. Bloc, the game allows players to experience flying unlike any other game. The music reflects a similar feeling of weightlessness and floating.

Kovacs also releases music under the moniker 88bit and credits his knowledge of early video game music for inspiring his approach to composing new soundtracks for video games today.

“I’ve never written music like this before," he says. "And I probably wouldn’t have if it weren’t for this game. The team basically trusted me and gave me free rein to compose whatever I wanted. I used this opportunity to try new compositional ideas and techniques. I feel I’ve created something very unique and something that people will want to keep coming back to whether they play the game or not."

The complete Straylight soundtrack arrives on Emperia Records on Jan. 27 with the game to follow on Jan. 31.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Alice Cooper's Spring Tour Kicks Off on April 29 at Covelli Centre in Youngstown

By Jeff Niesel

Alice Cooper.

Kelsea Ballerini Coming to Agora in March

By Jeff Niesel

Kelsea Ballerini.

Cheap Trick Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April

By Jeff Niesel

Cheap Trick.

Cleveland's Van Arlo Teams Up With Cleveland Orchestra Cellist on New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Van Arlo's Ben Marthey.

Also in Music

Alice Cooper's Spring Tour Kicks Off on April 29 at Covelli Centre in Youngstown

By Jeff Niesel

Alice Cooper.

Kelsea Ballerini Coming to Agora in March

By Jeff Niesel

Kelsea Ballerini.

Puscifer To Play MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May

By Jeff Niesel

Puscifer.

Livewire: Brian Newman Quintet, Chris Barron and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Chris Barron comes to Music Box Supper Club. See: Sunday, Jan. 15.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us