Cleveland's Rogene Releases New Single

Local singer-songwriter turned to music after her father's death a few years ago

By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 3:30 am

click to enlarge Rogene. - Hym
Hym
Rogene.
Ever since her father died a few years ago, local R&B singer-songwriter Rogene has turned to music as an outlet.

She's been rather prolific too. She released her debut single in 2019 and co-headlined her first show last year after receiving an Ohio Entertainment Award nomination for Up Next Artist and a Spotify editorial playlist placement for the track "Flex."

Now, Rogene has just released "All Night," a sultry new slow jam of a single that "describes the emotions we all go through in our encounters with love," as it's put in a press release. 

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
