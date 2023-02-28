Cleveland's Sam Hooper To Pay Tribute to the Late Jeff Beck

click to enlarge Randy Norfus Sam Hooper.

Cleveland's Sam Hooper has just announced that he'll pay tribute to the late, great guitarist Jeff Beck, who passed away last month at 78 after a storied career that included stints in the Yardbirds, the Jeff Beck Group, and Beck, Bogert & Appice.Hooper will lead a group of local all-stars that includes Moss Stanley, Gregory Henderson, Jim Wall, Guy Snowdon, Denise Rainey Pace, Gaetano Letizia, Michele George, Jon Pyle and Butch Armstrong).The performance will cover all stages of Beck’s career, from his early days in the Yardbirds through his recent work with Rod Stewart and Joss Stone.Beck is a two-time Rock Hall Inductee.