Cleveland's Sam Hooper To Pay Tribute to the Late Jeff Beck

Special concert will take place on March 17 at Music Box Supper Club

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 9:57 am

click to enlarge Sam Hooper. - Randy Norfus
Randy Norfus
Sam Hooper.
Cleveland's Sam Hooper has just announced that he'll pay tribute to the late, great guitarist Jeff Beck, who passed away last month at 78 after a storied career that included stints in the Yardbirds, the Jeff Beck Group, and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

Hooper will lead a group of local all-stars  that includes Moss Stanley, Gregory Henderson, Jim Wall, Guy Snowdon, Denise Rainey Pace, Gaetano Letizia, Michele George, Jon Pyle and Butch Armstrong).

The performance will cover all stages of Beck’s career, from his early days in the Yardbirds through his recent work with Rod Stewart and Joss Stone.

Beck is a two-time Rock Hall Inductee.

Sam Hooper's tribute to Jeff Beck will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at Music Box Supper Club.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
