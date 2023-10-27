Cleveland's Seeress Releases New Music Video Filmed at No Class

Song represents the second single from the band's new album

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 8:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Seeress. - Courtesy of Seeress
Courtesy of Seeress
Seeress.
The local hard rock act Seeress has just released a new music video for the tune "Holograms." It filmed the clip for the moody track locally at No Class.

The group worked with the local production company Fierce Beard Films on the song, which is the second single off the band's upcoming album, Empathy. The group cut the album, which it spent the last three years recording, at Superior Sounds with Jim Wirt (Incubus, Fiona Apple, Hoobastank, Lake Street Dive).

Alan Douches handled the mastering at West West Side Music.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 5

By Jeff Niesel

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter comes to the Agora. See: Saturday, Nov. 4.

Annual Music and Friends Garage Sale To Take Place on November 25 at Music Box Supper Club

By Jeff Niesel

U2's Bono at Cleveland Music Hall in 1983.

Indie Rocker Shakey Graves Gets Cinematic on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Shakey Graves.

Cleveland's Falling Stars Crank Up the Guitars on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Falling Stars.

Also in Music

Indie Rocker Shakey Graves Gets Cinematic on New Album

By Jeff Niesel

Shakey Graves.

Livewire: 15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 5

By Jeff Niesel

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter comes to the Agora. See: Saturday, Nov. 4.

8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

Bob Dylan comes to Akron on Saturday

Andy Summers Talks About the Multi-Media Show He's Bringing to Kent Stage

By Jeff Niesel

Andy Summers.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us