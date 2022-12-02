Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Cleveland's Shelby Olive Releases New Single

Song brings the local singer-songwriter back to her soft pop roots

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 4:26 pm

Shelby Olive. - Courtesy of Shelby Olive
Courtesy of Shelby Olive
Shelby Olive.
Following up “Happy for You,” a single she released earlier this year, local singer-songwriter Shelby Olive has just released “The Sky & the Moon,” a new single she says is about “about the stability of love.” It’s now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.

“There’s nothing fluffy about this song,” Olive says in a press release. “It feels like just a genuine display of how I feel about true love. It’s rooted in honesty that can’t be faked. I began my career writing love songs but ventured away over the years. This song brings me back to those days, plus my soft pop roots.”

Olive, who regularly performs at local venues such as Musica, the Rialto Theatre, Mahall’s and the Foundry, was recently named a finalist of the national Write Out Loud contest and opened for Dermot Kennedy at the Palace Theatre in Columbus.

Charles Pratt with Breakthrough Sounds recorded and produced the new single, which has a Kate Bush feel to it. Andrew Cappuzzello, who often plays live with Olive, plays drums on the song.

