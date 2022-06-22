Cleveland's TRUSS Releases New Single

click to enlarge Courtesy of Truss Truss.

The local hard rock band TRUSS — Hannah Crandall (vocals), Eric Kennedy (guitar), Thomas Rastatter (bass), and Holden Szalek (drums) — has just released a new single, “Reset My Head.” The song comes from the band’s forthcoming new album that’s due out on July 15; it follows two prior singles released in in 2019 and 2021. “Mayhem,” the first of those two singles, has received 545,000 streams on Spotify alone.“'Reset My Head’ combines heavy, yet sophisticated and polished riffs with seasoned vocals, a sharp set of drums that don’t miss a number and bass to round out a sound that keeps listeners’ attention fixated for the full five minutes and 20 seconds,” reads a press release about the new tune. “Simply put, any fan of hard rock music will absolutely fall in love with this track, but for those who especially hold bands like Evanescence or Lacuna Coil close to their heart, this is an absolute must-hear.”