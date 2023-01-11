Cleveland's Van Arlo Teams Up With Cleveland Orchestra Cellist on New Single

Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 4:53 pm

A nurse at the Cleveland clinic by day, Ben Marthey moonlights as a local singer-songwriter with the local rock group Van Arlo. That band, which also features local singer-songwriter Jesse Hernadez, has just released a new single, “Slow It Down,” that features the Cleveland Orchestra’s Alan Harrell on cello.

The group recorded the tune at Superior Sound in Cleveland with Jim Wirt (incubus, Hoobastank, Fiona Apple).

“I am a songwriter at heart,” says Marthey in a press release about the new single.

His last band, Rosella, had some regional success and even opened for Creed at Blossom.

Hear the new track when Van Arlo performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the House of Blues restaurant stage.

