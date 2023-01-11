Cleveland's Van Arlo Teams Up With Cleveland Orchestra Cellist on New Single

Courtesy of Ben Marthey
Van Arlo's Ben Marthey.
A nurse at the Cleveland clinic by day, Ben Marthey moonlights as a local singer-songwriter with the local rock group Van Arlo. That band, which also features local singer-songwriter Jesse Hernadez, has just released a new single, “Slow It Down,” that features the Cleveland Orchestra’s Alan Harrell on cello.
The group recorded the tune at Superior Sound in Cleveland with Jim Wirt (incubus, Hoobastank, Fiona Apple).
“I am a songwriter at heart,” says Marthey in a press release about the new single.
His last band, Rosella, had some regional success and even opened for Creed at Blossom.
Hear the new track when Van Arlo performs at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the House of Blues
restaurant stage.
