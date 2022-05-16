Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Cleveland’s Vigatron To Release Companion Piece for Latest Album, 'Whorer Stories'

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Vigatron. - ANGIE AMATA
Angie Amata
Vigatron.
David Norris, the local rapper who records and performs as Vigatron, took 18 years to complete last year’s Whorer Stories, an album that he calls his magnum opus. As a follow-up to the ambitious concept record about “sex, love, dating and relationships,” he’ll release More Whore on May 26. The companion version will include two bonus songs, one extended version, a handful of radio edits and one original version. There will be extra video footage as well.

“The original premise was about how the pleasure of the moment will kill you,” he says in a recent phone interview when asked about the initial inspiration for the album. “Eventually, it turned into an album on which I was going to be the ‘whore’ for the ‘consumer’ but as I started working through that, I had technical issues and certain things just didn’t work, and I took a lot of those songs off and put them on other projects. As I went through everything still there, I realized it had everything to do with my relationships and weird stories and things dealing with sex. I decided to make it more focused and just let some things out. I spoke about the breakup of my major relationship in my life and the frustration I felt seeing the attitudes of people on social media with regard to what makes a real man. With all of that put together, it made it feel so much better and smoother and enabled me to get all this stuff off my chest.”

Along with Whorer Stories, Norris has released several music videos. The video for “The New Virginity (pt. 1),” a woozy hip-hop number that has a whimsical swagger to it that recalls A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul, finds Norris donning a fake beard and various costumes. It shows off his wildly creative impulses.

“It’s the crown jewel of everything I’ve ever written,” he says of “The New Virginity.” “I’m proud of every line in that song. I feel like it was concise and funny. I wanted to do something that was a play on Mad TV’s ‘Lowered Expectations.’ It’s five years of me looking at social media. I wanted to put something out there so that if I had a dating video from the ’90s you would see where I’m coming from.”

In “Body Count,” he delivers an R&B sendup while performing outside of Playhouse Square.

“Men and women are very obsessed about what someone has done before them,” he says. “It’s not that important because it should be more about what you’ve done right now. When I was doing the video, I was inspired by Dennis Edwards of the Temptations, who has a song called ‘Don’t Look Any Further.’ I wanted to do something cheesy in the vein of ’80s R&B singers. A lot of them might have been doing cocaine and not in their right states of mind. When doing the video, I got all the guys in the song to come out and pretend to be an R&B band, so we could perform the song in that old school vibe. I’ve been doing videos for some years now because I like to get my acting side out there and do something silly. I don’t like the straightforward videos that say, ‘I’m a rapper and rapping the song for you.’ I want something that people can watch and laugh at.”

The rowdy “Had Her Like” features local rappers Arrogant and BKA Watts.

“We recorded the song back in the summer of 2014,” Norris says. “I called Arrogant, who gave me the beat, which he wasn’t using. The best thing I could do was put him on it. I wanted to something more overtly sexual. It was brought on by meme culture. There was a meme going around with captions that said ‘had her like.’ I thought it was funny.”

More Whore will be available at vigatron.com and on all streaming platforms.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Trending

New Basement Live Music Venue Opens in Euclid’s Paradise Island Saloon

By Shawn Mishak

Chris McHugh.

In Advance of Upcoming Show at Blossom, Tears for Fears Singer-Bassist Curt Smith Talks About Band's First Studio Effort in 17 Years

By Jeff Niesel

Tears for Fears.

Cleveland’s Iron Bison To Release New EP on Friday

By Jeff Niesel

Iron Bison.

Shins To Bring 'Oh, Inverted World' Anniversary Tour to Agora in September

By Jeff Niesel

James Mercer.

Also in Music

Shins To Bring 'Oh, Inverted World' Anniversary Tour to Agora in September

By Jeff Niesel

James Mercer.

Alex Lahey Rocked Mahall’s Last Night and It's Your Loss You Weren't There

By Eric Heisig

Alex Lahey Rocked Mahall’s Last Night and It's Your Loss You Weren't There

A Day To Remember Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

By Jeff Niesel

A Day To Remember Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October

By Jeff Niesel

Smashing Pumpkins.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us