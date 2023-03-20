Cleveland's Welshly Arms to Release New Album in April

Courtesy of Impulse Artists Welshly Arms.

Local rockers Welshly Arms became a national act in 2017 when their tune “Legendary” turned into a huge hit. Their 2018 album,, then went on to receive more than 350 million total streams and the group played festivals such Lollapalooza, the Reading & Leeds Festival, Bottlerock, Rock am Ring, Hangout Music Fest and Shaky Knees.On Friday, the band will release its new single, “World is Watching,” which comes out in advance of their their full-length album,, due out on April 6. The band recorded the album in an old farmhouse on the outskirts of Cleveland during the height of the pandemic."With a long pause in touring and live performances due to the pandemic, we took time to reflect and refocus on our music,” says singer-guitarist Sam Getz in a press release. “These songs speak to who we all are in this exact moment of our lives. Musically, we wanted this record to bring us back to the raw rock 'n' roll that we had built the band on when we were jamming in the basement together. But, of course, we’ve also matured and gelled as musicians after touring the world together, and I think that intersection is what madeso fun and rewarding to create."Since songs such as “Learn To Let Go” and “Sanctuary” were both Top Ten Songs in Germany, the band has become an international sensation. Its tunes have appeared in popular media including Tand. Major brands such as Miller Lite, Jeep, ESPN, MLB, NFL and NASCAR have used their songs as well.The local duo Bri and Jon Bryant, stars in their own right, add uplifting choral vocals to the album.Next month, the group heads to Europe for a headlining tour.