Cleveland's Who Saved Who To Play Release Party on May 21 at Mahall's 20 Lanes

Who Saved Who (WSW), a local four-piece indie/alternative rock band, will release its debut album, Sharing the Daytime Moon, this week The group recorded the album over the course of six months, cutting weekend-long sessions in Columbus with producer James Harker of Moonlight Audio.
While a song such as the careening "Opposite Eternities" shows off the band's distinctive pop-punk sensibilities, tracks such as "Barely on Your Mind" suggest a softer side and offer crisp pop melodies and catchy refrains, and the moody "Size of Your Life," a song that features the refrain "I just wanna see something go right," serves as the album's emotional centerpiece.
On the album, singer Sean McAfee tackles subjects such as his religious upbringing (“Fill Your Cup”) and struggling relationships (“House That Got Broken Into”). To coincide with the album's release, the group has released a music video for "Fill Your Cup."
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]