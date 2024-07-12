Cleveland's Will Cherry Releases Soulful New Single

The track will appear on the forthcoming album, 'Somewhere in Ohio...'

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 8:48 am

click to enlarge Will Cherry. - Rico Blu
Rico Blu
Will Cherry.
Ohio-based musicians Will Cherry and N'shai Iman have teamed up for their latest single, "Genesis," a song about a couple navigating "the challenges of growing distance in a relationship," as it's put in a press release about the tune.

"With heartfelt lyrics that showcase their vulnerability, Cherry and Iman invite listeners into a reflective journey through love, loss and rediscovery," reads the press release.

Produced by Cherry, “Genesis" makes use of Jungle drum breaks, and soulful guitar and piano samples. Clevelanders WesWill, Bat Boy Bankie and Todd Zack Jr. provide additional vocals.

The track will appear on the forthcoming album, Somewhere in Ohio..., which Cherry says takes inspiration from fellow Clevelander Kid Cudi's classic debut, Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

 “I’ve spent the last couple of years quietly grabbing all of my favorite musicians from all over Ohio just to make a statement about where we are creatively as a collective," says Cherry, who also edited and directed the accompanying music video. "I think Cleveland is one of the most brilliant cities in music, and it’s gone unrealized for too long, so I hope to make a positive impact for everyone. As much as this is my album, it’s our album, and the success I imagine for it is our success as much as it is my own. I made everything with no budget but [with] a lot of love and support from my community.”


Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
July 3, 2024

