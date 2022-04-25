Cleveland’s Window Dogs To Play Release Party on Saturday at Mahall’s

click to enlarge
Amber Patrick
Window Dogs.
With the help of producer Ben Schigel (Machine Gun Kelly, SomeKindaWonderful), the local band Window Dogs recorded the songs on its new EP, Don’t Look Down
, at Schigel’s locally based Spider Studios in one day and then made changes over the course of a couple months.
Locally based Cauliflower Audio handled the mastering.
“[The tracks] evoke an urgency and vulnerability that fans of the folk/experimental five-piece have come to appreciate. In the songs on the EP, [singer-guitarist Sean] Breeden works through the process of getting changed by his circumstances and ultimately coming out the other side a changed person," reads a press release about the new EP. "[It's] a poignant message in a time at which virtually all of us have faced this situation.”
Local photographer Amber Patrick (@aterrormusicalphotography) shot the
band’s photos with neutral colors and muted backgrounds, creating some multi-shot exposures that mix mediums to achieve different textured images, while long exposure shots create "the illusion of evaporating" and the "subtle breakthrough of color evokes hope."
San Diego-based graphic designer Mike Giles created the album art
which explored themes of an "eroded emotional landscape."
Window Dogs celebrate the EP’s release with a concert on Saturday, April 30, at Mahalls 20 Lanes in Lakewood
. The show will feature special guests the
Ohio Weather Band and the Buffalo Ryders.