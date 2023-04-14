Cloud Nothings and Wavves Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Cleveland on June 11

click to enlarge Photo by Emanuel Wallace The Cloud Nothings come home once again

Cleveland's own Cloud Nothings and Wavves this week announced the dates of their co-headlining tour that will include a hometown stop for Dylan Baldi and crew on June 11 at the Beachland.The tour launches in Minneapolis on June 8 and finds the bands, which have collaborated before on the LP No Life For Me in 2015, sharing the stage full time over 20 dates across North America.The Cloud Nothings hit the road last year in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Attack on Memory.Let's watch them on Jimmy Fallon in 2012 to get in the spirit and feel old, eh?