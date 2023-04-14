Cleveland Taco Week is ongoing through Sunday, April 16th!

Cloud Nothings and Wavves Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Cleveland on June 11

The North American tour stops at the Beachland

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Cloud Nothings come home once again - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
The Cloud Nothings come home once again

Cleveland's own Cloud Nothings and Wavves this week announced the dates of their co-headlining tour that will include a hometown stop for Dylan Baldi and crew on June 11 at the Beachland.

The tour launches in Minneapolis on June 8 and finds the bands, which have collaborated before on the LP No Life For Me in 2015, sharing the stage full time over 20 dates across North America.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at noon.

The Cloud Nothings hit the road last year in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Attack on Memory.

Let's watch them on Jimmy Fallon in 2012 to get in the spirit and feel old, eh?

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

Riot grrrl icons Bikini Kill come to the Agora. See: Sunday, April 16.

Samia Enjoys the Communal Aspect of Live Concerts

By Halle Weber

Samia.

Concert Review: John Mayer's Intimate Solo Show Made the Arena Feel Like a Living Room

By Breanna Mona

John Mayer at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on March 25

Latest Effort from the War & Treaty Strikes Emotional Chord

By Jeff Niesel

The War and Treaty.

Also in Music

Band of the Week: The Quasi Kings

By Jeff Niesel

The Quasi Kings.

Exclusive: Cleveland's Learning Curve Premieres New Video for 'Reaper'

By Jeff Niesel

Learning Curve.

Cleveland's Lords of the Highway To Play 30th Anniversary Show at Yorktown Lanes on April 1

By Jeff Niesel

Lords of the Highway.

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us