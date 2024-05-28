CMA and Ideastream Public Media Partner for New Local Music Series at Transformer Station

click to enlarge Third Thursdays, a new local music series at Cleveland Museum of Art's Transformer Station
Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art
Opus 216.
, will feature a mix of live local music and interviews with the artists. Curated and hosted by Ideastream Public Media radio personalities, each event pairs a different show host with a band.
The events, which take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., are free, but a ticket is required.
"The Transformer Station gives CMA an opportunity to highlight and engage with local and regional talent in a new, intimate setting," says Gabe Pollack, CMA's director of performing arts, in a press release. "Partnering with Ideastream, an organization that does a great job amplifying the local scene, and allowing their staff to curate acts is an exciting way to invite the community to be a part of the space."
“It's exciting to work with the museum to showcase talented musicians who call Northeast Ohio home," says Deputy Editor of Arts & Culture for Ideastream Public Media Carrie Wise. "We're also looking forward to sharing with the public what it's like to sit in on an interview with Ideastream's music experts across these diverse genres.”
On Thursday, June 20, Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz (host of Ideastream's Shuffle
podcast and WKSU’s All Things Considered
) will interview the local act Talons'. The group will also perform, and the event will be recorded for Shuffle
.
Then, on July 18, Bill O’Connell will interview Opus 216, and finally, on Aug. 15, Dan Polletta will interview Aidan Plank Ensemble. Those acts will perform as well.
