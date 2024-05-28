CMA and Ideastream Public Media Partner for New Local Music Series at Transformer Station

The series kicks off on June 20

By on Tue, May 28, 2024

click to enlarge Opus 216. - Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art
Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art
Opus 216.
Third Thursdays, a new local music series at Cleveland Museum of Art's Transformer Station, will feature a mix of live local music and interviews with the artists. Curated and hosted by Ideastream Public Media radio personalities, each event pairs a different show host with a band.

The events, which take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., are free, but a ticket is required.

"The Transformer Station gives CMA an opportunity to highlight and engage with local and regional talent in a new, intimate setting," says Gabe Pollack, CMA's director of performing arts, in a press release. "Partnering with Ideastream, an organization that does a great job amplifying the local scene, and allowing their staff to curate acts is an exciting way to invite the community to be a part of the space."

“It's exciting to work with the museum to showcase talented musicians who call Northeast Ohio home," says Deputy Editor of Arts & Culture for Ideastream Public Media Carrie Wise. "We're also looking forward to sharing with the public what it's like to sit in on an interview with Ideastream's music experts across these diverse genres.”

On Thursday, June 20, Ideastream Public Media’s Amanda Rabinowitz (host of Ideastream's Shuffle podcast and WKSU’s All Things Considered) will interview the local act Talons'. The group will also perform, and the event will be recorded for Shuffle.

Then, on July 18, Bill O’Connell will interview Opus 216, and finally, on Aug. 15, Dan Polletta will interview Aidan Plank Ensemble. Those acts will perform as well.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
May 22, 2024

