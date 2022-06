Conan Gray Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September

Courtesy of Republic Records Conan Gray.

Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, singer-songwriter Conan Gray has become increasingly popular and delivered commercial hits such as “Heather” and “Maniac.”Earlier today, he announced the details of a North American tour that will include a stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Sept.24.The tour will be his first in support of his second full-length album,, which is due out later this month.A special fan presale starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and tickets for the Conan Gray concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24.