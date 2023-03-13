Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Counting Crows Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in June

Dashboard Confessional will open the show

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 12:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Counting Crows performing in Columbus in 2015. - Joe Kleon
Joe Kleon
Counting Crows performing in Columbus in 2015.
Counting Crows have just announced the dates of summer tour with opening act Dashboard Confessional.

The two acts will swing into MGM Northfield Park Center Stage on June 29.

“One of the best things about a life in rock ’n’ roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music,” says Crows frontman Adam Duritz in a statement. “It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. [Dashboard Confessional's] Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summer ever.”

Friends and long-time collaborators, Duritz and Carrabba first met in 2003 at the 17th annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young. Since then, the two have remained close working together both on and off the stage.

Ticket presales begin tomorrow, and tickets to the Counting Crows concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Singer-Songwriter Florence Dore Talks About the Connections Between Literature and Rock

By Jeff Niesel

Florence Dore.

Cleveland's Smoke Screen To Play Release Party/Farewell Show on March 25 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Smoke Screen.

The Church's Steve Kilbey Explains the Concept Behind the Band's Heady New Album

By Jeff Niesel

The Church.

The Cure To Play Blossom in June

By Jeff Niesel

The Cure To Play Blossom in June

Also in Music

Cleveland's Smoke Screen To Play Release Party/Farewell Show on March 25 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Smoke Screen.

Exclusive: Cleveland's Youth Pallet Premieres New Video for 'Care Package'

By Jeff Niesel

Youth Pallet.

Band of the Week: Austin Walkin’ Cane

By Jeff Niesel

Austin Walkin' Cane.

Inaugural Avon Lake High School Battle of the Bands To Take Place on April 15

By Jeff Niesel

The local group Lake Effect will perform at an upcoming Battle of the Bands.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us