Counting Crows Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in June

Counting Crows performing in Columbus in 2015.
Counting Crows have just announced the dates of summer tour with opening act Dashboard Confessional.
The two acts will swing into MGM Northfield Park Center Stage on June 29.
“One of the best things about a life in rock ’n’ roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music,” says Crows frontman Adam Duritz in a statement. “It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. [Dashboard Confessional's] Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summer ever.”
Friends and long-time collaborators, Duritz and Carrabba first met in 2003 at the 17th annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young. Since then, the two have remained close working together both on and off the stage.
Ticket presales begin tomorrow, and tickets to the Counting Crows concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
