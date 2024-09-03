Dan Miraldi & the Albino Winos To Play First Show in 5 Years

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024

A Cleveland native, singer-songwriter Dan Miraldi currently lives in New York. But he's just announced he'll return to Northeast Ohio on Sunday, Sept. 15, to play a special show with his old backing band, the Albino Winos. It will be their first show together in five years. The Cleveland band Vanishing Shores will open.

Over the past 15 years, Miraldi has created an extensive body of work totaling eight studio full-length albums and eight EPs. Miraldi, who plays retro-inspired rock and power-pop, takes an eclectic approach. In 2020, he released the twin Mood Music folk albums before switching musical gears for 2021’s punk-inspired 15 Minutes of Fury.

“Rock and roll is a big tent and I don’t just hang out in one corner of it," says Miraldi in a press release. "The artists I admire most did not keep making the same record over and over. They grew and also revisited some themes. I have never fit into
one box musically, but I like to think my listeners know it’s me when they hit play.”

A two-time finalist in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Miraldi has received airplay on SiriusXM’s Little Steven’s Underground Garage. He's opened for a wide range of musical acts, including Wang Chung, Nelly, Fiery Furnaces, the Wailers, Wally Bryson of the Raspberries, Beatle offspring James McCartney, J. Roddy Walston and the Business, and many others.

“I love making music and performing," he says. "Sometimes, it is loud rock and sometimes it is quieter and folky. Regardless, it is always done with sincerity. It’s something I need to do. I don’t know how to stop. I keep pressing on and
hope that the best is still to come.”

Additionally, Miraldi is finalizing a new music video which he hopes to premiere around the time of the Winchester show. Called “Unfollow Me,” the song comes from his new album, Ulysses. Local singer-songwriter Ray Flanagan played slide guitar on the recording, and the video was filmed in Barcelona.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
August 28, 2024

