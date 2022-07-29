DaniLeigh To Play House of Blues in September

Courtesy of Def Jam DaniLeigh.

Singer-songwriter, dancer, choreo­grapher and producer DaniLeigh has just announced the dates of a fall tour in support of her new EP,In the run-up to the EP’s release, DaniLeigh just released her latest single, "Heartbreaker."DaniLeigh also crossed over the one billion cumulative global streams threshold thanks to popular singles such as “Lil Bebe” remix featuring Lil Baby and “Easy” remix featuring Chris Brown.