Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Agora in August

Courtesy of the Agora Poster for the upcoming Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness tour.

Indie rockers Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness just announced the details of their co-headlining Hello Gone Days tour with special guests Armor For Sleep.The tour comes to the Agora on Friday, Aug. 5.A ticket pre-sale is currently underway. Tickets to the Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.