Death Cab for Cutie to Play Agora in June 2023

Group's tour supports its new album, 'Asphalt Meadows'

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 10:41 am

Death Cab for Cutie. - Jimmy Fontaine
Jimmy Fontaine
Death Cab for Cutie.
A terrific indie rock band out of the Pacific Northwest, Death Cab for Cutie recently released its tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows. Produced by Grammy-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Wallows), the LP has earned critical claim across the board.

The group's tour in support of the album will come to the Agora on June 4. A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to Death Cab for Cutie's concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

