Denzel Curry To Play Agora in September

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 4:31 pm

click to enlarge Denzel Curry. - ADRIAN VILLAGOMEZ
Adrian Villagomez
Denzel Curry.
Following the release of his new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, rapper Denzel Curry just announced the dates of his upcoming U.S. tour  in support of the album. He'll perform at the Agora on Sept. 30.

The announcement closely follows the official remix for the album's lead single, "Walkin," shared earlier this month featuring an additional verse from Memphis rapper Key Glock. This month, Curry also released a Funk Flex freestyle and an L.A. Leakers freestyle.

An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets to the Denzel Curry concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.


