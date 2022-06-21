Denzel Curry To Play Agora in September

Following the release of his new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, rapper Denzel Curry just announced the dates of his upcoming U.S. tour in support of the album. He'll perform at the Agora on Sept. 30.
The announcement closely follows the official remix for the album's lead single, "Walkin," shared earlier this month featuring an additional verse from Memphis rapper Key Glock. This month, Curry also released a Funk Flex freestyle and an L.A. Leakers freestyle.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]