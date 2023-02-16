Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Depeche Mode is Coming to Cleveland as Part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

The band is continuing following the 2022 death of founding member Andy Fletcher

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Depeche Mode is Coming to Cleveland as Part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’
Courtesy Live Nation

English electronic rock band and 2020 Rock Hall inductee Depeche Mode has announced a string of North American tour dates, including a Cleveland stop.

The band’s “Memento Mori Tour” will make its way to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at livenation.com. Information about fan pre-sale opportunities is available at depechemode.com.

It’s the band’s first tour in more than five years, and the first since founding keyboard player Andy Fletcher died in 2022.

According to a press release, the tour is on track to be the band’s largest ever — and could very well be one of the biggest worldwide tours of 2023.

It’s also the band’s first tour since it was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

The tour is in support of Memento Mori, the band’s next studio album, due March 24. The band has already released a lead single, “Ghosts Again.”

You can watch the video below.

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009. In addition to writing, he supplies occasional illustrations as well.
