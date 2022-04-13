Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Detroit’s Omar-S To Perform at Crobar on Saturday

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 12:56 pm

click to enlarge Omar-S. - COURTESY OF CROBAR
Courtesy of Crobar
Omar-S.
PØST productions and Crobar (the former Croatian Tavern located at 3244 St. Clair Ave.) have announced that they’ll host their first major DJ act since opening in February.

Internationally renowned DJ and producer Omar-S will perform at Crobar at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“I’ve been a long-time fan [of Omar-S], and he’s a true Detroit OG and one of the producers that is still using hardware instead of computer programs,” says Crobar owner Gerad Guhde. “He’s building his sounds with machines. He’s old school and set in his ways and a bit of a nerd. He announced he was going live the other day, and it was him on Twitch playing video grams. He’s very much himself. He hasn’t changed with the times. He makes great music that’s really original. Last year, I went to Detroit to see a bunch of my friends and we went to see him headline Marble Bar. Now, he’s coming to Cleveland to play for a bunch of my friends at my bar and we got some of the best support too.”

Openers include JFO (John From Ohio), who’ll do an all-vinyl set, Chris Pulse and Neil Chastain playing sets of originally produced music (and Chastain will provide live percussion), and Red Tailed Hawk Luna, who long played Chicago before returning to Cleveland. He’s also the club’s sound engineer.

Omar-S, who releases the majority of his work through his own FXHE label, which he runs out of his basement, has churned out new releases since 2003. With more than 25 releases and many DJ mixes (including a FABRIC mix series) to his name, Omar-S has become a festival act and just played a party at last week’s Miami Music Week. He’s slated to perform at the upcoming Detroit Electronic Music Festival.

A former Porco Lounge & Tiki Room bartender, Guhde says Saturday’s concert will be just the first of many unique events he plans to book at the club, which he’s upgraded with a sound system.

“[Crobar] is a really cool place,” says Guhde. “It’s been around since 1921. That was just the second year of Prohibition. They moved to the current location in 1946. It’s uniquely Cleveland. It’s not something someone can see in a different market. It has that old dive bar patina that you can’t recreate even if you wanted to.”

The club came with an old dining room that featured a stage, and Guhde says the room has been transformed to accommodate some of the large bands he plans to book.

“I’ve really just kept [Crobar] true to itself,” he says. “It’s still very much Crobar. For two months, we have accomplished quite a bit. They had a jukebox. That was the only previous sound, if you will. We’re dropping in a new system this week. We don’t need a ton of sound to make it sound amazing.”

Guhde says he hopes to host "cheeky" theme nights as well as various pop-up events featuring guest bartenders from the Cleveland area.

“I’ve been in the industry for 20 years now,” he says, “and I’ve opened about 12 bars for other people. It’s nice to finally have my own project.”

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Trending

Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness to Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Agora in August

By Jeff Niesel

Poster for the upcoming Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness tour.

Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth Coming to Blossom in October

By Jeff Niesel

Five Finger Death Punch

Steve Hackett Discusses Revisiting 'Seconds Out' for Upcoming Goodyear Theatre Show

By Jeff Niesel

Steve Hackett.

The Cure Co-Founder Lol Tolhurst To Speak at Rock Hall on Thursday

By Jeff Niesel

Lol Tolhurst.

Also in Music

Locally Based Labra Brothers To Release New EP on April 29

By Jeff Niesel

The Labra Brothers.

Local Musicians Collaborate on New Cleveland Guardians Theme Song

By Jeff Niesel

Local musicians worked on the "We Are Cleveland" music video.

Cleveland Hip-Hop Act Smoke Screen To Play 15-Year Anniversary Concert on April 15 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

The local hip-hop act Smoke Screen.

Tom Petty Tribute Concert To Take Place in May at Akron's Goodyear Theatre

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Tom Petty tribute concert Won't Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us