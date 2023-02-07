Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Diana Krall To Play MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in August

A fan club presale begins at noon today

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge Diana Krall. - Mary McCartney
Mary McCartney
Diana Krall.
Grammy-winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall just announced she’ll embark on a 19-city Canadian and U.S. tour that includes a stop on Aug. 3 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

A fan club presale begins today at noon. Tickets to the Diana Krall concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.

Notably, Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent 52 weeks in the No. 1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart.

Her most recent release, This Dream of You, came out in 2020.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
