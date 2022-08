Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Diana Ross.

Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration.Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame Impala. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the Diana Ross concert at MGM Northfield Park go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.