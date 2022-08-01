Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

Singer recently collaborated with Tame Impala

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 7:42 am

click to enlarge Diana Ross. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Diana Ross.
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame Impala.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets for the Diana Ross concert at MGM Northfield Park go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Scarface and Mellowman Funk at House of Blues

Photos From Scarface and Mellowman Funk at House of Blues
Concert Gallery: Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland
Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Photos From Scarface and Mellowman Funk at House of Blues

Photos From Scarface and Mellowman Funk at House of Blues
Concert Gallery: Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland
Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Photos From Scarface and Mellowman Funk at House of Blues

Photos From Scarface and Mellowman Funk at House of Blues
Concert Gallery: Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland
Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Trending

Rage Against the Machine Settles For Revolutionary Nostalgia At Cleveland Concert

By Eric Heisig

Rage Against the Machine Settles For Revolutionary Nostalgia At Cleveland Concert

DaniLeigh To Play House of Blues in September

By Jeff Niesel

DaniLeigh.

Dispatch Addresses Social Issues on Latest Album

By Jeff Niesel

Dispatch.

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

By Eric Heisig

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

Also in Music

Grog Shop To Celebrate 30th Anniversary in September

By Jeff Niesel

The Cloud Nothings will come home to celebrate

New Cleveland Verses Charity Albums Due Out in August

By Jeff Niesel

Cover art for the latest Cleveland Verses charity albums.

Band of the Week: Angela Perley

By Jeff Niesel

Angela Perley.

Cleveland's Charity Cunningham to Release First Full-Length Solo Album

By Shawn Mishak

Charity Cunningham.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us