Dierks Bentley To Play Blossom in June

Singer-songwriter Jordan Davis will open

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 9:55 am

Courtesy of Live Nation
Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley has just announced the dates of his Gravel & Gold tour, and the trek includes a June 3 stop at Blossom Music Center.

Singer-songwriter Jordan Davis provides direct support. Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway will also share the bill.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and tickets to the Dierks Bentley concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

"I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived," says Bentley in a statement. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold tour.”

