Disturbed Returns to Blossom in August

Courtesy of Live Nation Disturbed.

Earlier today, the multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announced the dates of its 36-date Take Back Your Life summer tour. It includes an Aug. 27 stop at Blossom Music Center. The tour, Disturbed's first full tour since 2018, will feature special guests Breaking Benjamin and JINJER.Tickets to Disturbed's concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. The trek supports the group's eighth album,, which features the single "Bad Man."