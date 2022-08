DJ Duo Slander to Bring Thrive Tour to Agora in October

click to enlarge Koury Angelo Slander.

An American DJ/producer duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land, Slander is best known for its unique melodic bass music sound. The group will release its debut studio album,, on Sept. 22.It’s also just announced the dates of a fall tour in support of the album. The trek includes an Oct. 13 date at the Agora. The live show will feature brand-new production with "space-scapes" courtesy of long-time collaborator Roboto.A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets for the Slander concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.