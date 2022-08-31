DJ Duo Slander to Bring Thrive Tour to Agora in October

An American DJ/producer duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land, Slander is best known for its unique melodic bass music sound. The group will release its debut studio album, Thrive, on Sept. 22.
It’s also just announced the dates of a fall tour in support of the album. The trek includes an Oct. 13 date at the Agora. The live show will feature brand-new production with "space-scapes" courtesy of long-time collaborator Roboto.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]