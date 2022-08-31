Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

DJ Duo Slander to Bring Thrive Tour to Agora in October

Tour will feature brand new production

By on Wed, Aug 31, 2022 at 1:06 pm

click to enlarge Slander. - Koury Angelo
Koury Angelo
Slander.
An American DJ/producer duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land, Slander is best known for its unique melodic bass music sound. The group will release its debut studio album, Thrive, on Sept. 22.

It’s also just announced the dates of a fall tour in support of the album. The trek includes an Oct. 13 date at the Agora. The live show will feature brand-new production with "space-scapes" courtesy of long-time collaborator Roboto.

A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets for the Slander concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

